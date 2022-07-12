Natalie Portman: Chris Hemsworth Didn’t Eat Meat Before ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Kiss Because I’m Vegan

Chris Hemsworth respected Natalie Portman’s vegan diet when it came time for the two to kiss while filming “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The “Black Swan” Oscar winner revealed on UK’s Capital FM (via Uproxx) that Hemsworth temporarily took a break from eating meat on the day of their kiss. Meat makes up a lot of Hemsworth’s diet when he’s bulking up to play the God of Thunder.

“He’s really nice,” Portman said of Hemsworth. “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

Portman’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Tessa Thompson added, “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

Hemsworth taking a meat break isn’t the only fun tidbit Portman has revealed on her global “Thor: Love and Thunder” press tour. The actor told Entertainment Weekly that she filmed one of the movie’s most visually striking scenes in the parking lot of a Best Buy.

“There’s one scene that’s one of the most visually beautiful scenes I’ve seen on film, and we shot [it] in real life in a Best Buy parking lot,” Portman said. “It’s so wild to be on this size of movie, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so stunning on film, but every time I see it, I’m like, ‘That’s a Best Buy parking lot.’”

Portman also shot a ton of material for “Thor: Love and Thunder” that she loved, but director Taika Waititi left a majority of it on the cutting room floor. As she told IndieWire, “There were whole sequences, planets, characters and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [that] we spent a lot of time and energy on, and certainly the entire crew also designing and conceiving. It’s just amazing how much great material is not in the film, considering how much great material is in it.”