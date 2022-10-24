Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More

The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement.

Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who will be honored with the Legend Award. Additional honorees include rising director Cooper Raiff, actor Stephanie Hsu, actor and musician Janelle Monáe, actor Regina Hall and others. The showcase will also include CIA-curated culinary events to go along with four special screenings, which aims to celebrate the food and wine culture from each film presented.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the 2022 NVFF Film, Food and Wine Showcase nor prouder of our team of dedicated board directors, our partners at The CIA at Copia, and our showcase team. This marks our post-COVID return to multi-day events that connect our community with storytellers and will serve as a prelude to the 2023 Napa Valley Film Festival,” said Cinema Napa Valley chair Rick Garber. “We’ve worked extremely hard to curate a diverse program that will undoubtedly deliver an exciting and fun-filled weekend of amazing films, food, wine and actor honorees.”

“Food has long played a central role in film,” said Thomas Bensel, managing director for the CIA’s California campuses. “Teaming up with the NVFF for the 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase gives us an opportunity to celebrate these incredible stories and artists with meals inspired by them. Each event will have its own unique flavor, and guests are in for something truly special.”

Tickets are on sale for the four-day showcase through the film festival’s website.

The full slate of NVFF Film, Food and Wine Showcase honorees is listed below:

Laura Dern – Legend Award

Luis Guzmán – Trailblazer Award presented mitú Studios

Frank Grillo – Spotlight Award

Regina Hall – Maverick Award

Stephanie Hsu – Rising Star Award

Janelle Monáe – Trailblazer Award

Cooper Raiff – Rising Star Award

The schedule and lineup for the NVFF 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase is as follows:

Thursday, November 10

6:00 p.m. “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” written and directed by Cooper Raiff

Intro, Q&A and tribute following film with Cooper Raiff

8:15 p.m. Reception celebrating “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and Cooper Raiff

Friday, November 11

6:00 p.m. “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend,” written and directed by Bobby Moresco (US Premiere)

Intro, Q&A and tribute following film with Frank Grillo

8:15 p.m. Dinner celebrating “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” and honorees Luis Guzmán and Laura Dern

Saturday, November 12

2:30 p.m. “The Son,” written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller and directed by Florian Zeller

6:00 p.m. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Intro, Q&A and tribute with Stephanie Hsu

8:30 p.m. Dinner celebrating “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Stephanie Hsu

Sunday, November 13

11:00 a.m. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Intro, Q&A and tribute with Janelle Monáe

1:30 p.m. Lunch celebrating “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and honorees Janelle Monáe and Regina Hall

3:00 p.m. “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Written and directed by Adamma Ebo

Intro and Q&A with Regina Hall

6:00 p.m. “Corsage,” written and directed by Marie Kreutzer