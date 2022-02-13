Nanni Moretti Rounds Off Cast For ‘Il Sol Dell’Avvenire,’ Set to Shoot at Cinecittà

Nanni Moretti is set to start shooting unconventional comedy “Il Sol Dell’Avvenire” in March. Pic will star French actor-director Mathieu Amalric and feature a cast comprising Polish multi-hyphenate Jerzy Stuhr.

Stuhr appeared in Moretti’s “We Have a Pope” and “The Caiman.” He will star in “Il Sol Dell’Avvenire” — which translates as “The Sun of the Future” — alongside Moretti regulars including Margherita Buy (“Three Floors”), Silvio Orlando (“The Caiman”) and Moretti himself.

Details of Moretti’s new film, revealed by the director in an interview with local trade publication Italian Cinema, have been confirmed by Fandango, which is producing in tandem with Moretti’s own Sacher shingle and RAI Cinema.

While the veteran auteur is keeping plot details under wraps, he has said that it’s a period piece set in Rome between the 1950s and the 1970s amid the city’s circus world, but will also involve the world of cinema.

Though that is quite vague, what’s clear is that Moretti seems keen to shift gears, moving into lighter fare following his ensemble melodrama “Three Floors,” which screened to mostly negative reviews last year in Cannes. He penned the “Sun” screenplay with regular collaborators Valia Santella and Federica Pontremoli (“Three Floors”) and Francesca Marciano (“Miele”).

Another novelty is that Moretti will be shooting his new film, which he described as “complex and costly” costumer, at Cinecittà Studios in soundstages and on a large backlot space.

A Fandango sales rep said they are still deciding which company will handle international sales for the pic expected to surface on the festival circuit in 2023.