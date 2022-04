Nancy Meyers is set to write, direct and produce a new feature film for Netflix.

Meyers previously partnered with the streamer in 2020 to release the short film “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish).” The special project premiered on Netflix’s social channels, bringing together the cast of “Father of the Bride” and “Father of the Bride Part II,” as well as Robert De Niro, Florence Pugh and Ben Platt for a very special Banks family reunion that benefited World Central Kitchen.

More to come…