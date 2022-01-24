Trans TikTok Star Jesse Sullivan Stars in Trailer for New Documentary ‘My Transparent Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Elysium Media has dropped the trailer for “My Transparent Life,” a documentary chronicling the gender transitions of TikTok star Jesse Sullivan and celebrity makeup artist Stassi Kihm. Hosted and produced by Serena DC (“Hollywood Disclosure”), the doc is set to hit streaming services on the International Trans Day of Visibility, March 31.

“The reason I’ve embarked on this journey is because I don’t feel the world understands what it means to be trans,” DC tells Sullivan in the trailer.

As the doc follows Kihm and Sullivan’s medical transitions, including hormone replacement therapy and gender reassignment surgery, they are also mentored by members of the trans community while they share their new lives with family and friends. “My Transparent Life” also takes on a more literal meaning as it follows Sullivan’s experience raising his daughter, Arlo.

“I also just have always wanted mine and my daughter’s story out there,” Sullivan says in the trailer. “I just think no one has talked about being a trans parent. That story just hasn’t been told enough.”

Sullivan has 2.3 million followers on TikTok and is best known for using social media to chronicle his journey since becoming a parent as a teen. In the trailer, Sullivan sums up the doc’s goal: “If I had one message to the world, it would be that transgender people are way more similar to you than they are different.”

“My Transparent Life” will be available to stream on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Pluto TV, Samsung, DirectTV, Philo, Sling, The Roku Channel and Vudu.