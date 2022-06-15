Harry Styles Plays a Closeted Gay Man in Emotional ‘My Policeman’ Trailer

Harry Styles plays a closeted policeman in the teaser trailer for the romantic drama “My Policeman.”

Released by Amazon Studios on Wednesday, the teaser finds Styles and co-stars David Dawson and Emma Corrin entangled in a complicated love triangle. The story — an adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel — follows Styles’ character Tom Burgess, a closeted policemen. Since it is illegal to be gay in 1957 Brighton, Burgess begins dating a schoolteacher named Marion (Corrin), but also has a secret love affair with a museum curator named Patrick Hazelwood (Dawson).

The film jumps between two time periods: the 1950s and the 1990s. In the ’50s, Burgess navigates his love triangle, but then, 40 years later, Tom and Marion’s fraught relationship becomes even thornier as Patrick returns to their lives after suffering a stroke.

Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett round out the cast for the scenes that take place in the ’90s.

“My Policeman” is helmed by British theater director Michael Grandage, who said he found himself, as a gay man, drawn to the story. The film is written by “Philadelphia” screenwriter Ron Nyswaner.

Styles’ appearance in this drama will mark his second major movie role this year. He also stars in Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” opposite Florence Pugh, set to release on Sept. 23.

“My Policeman” will debut in theaters on Oct. 21 then become available to stream on Prime Video on Nov. 4. The pic is produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd, and executive produced by Grandage, Michael Riley McGrath and Caroline Levy.

Watch the full trailer below.