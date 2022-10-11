‘My Last Skirt,’ About Irish Woman Who Enlisted in Civil War as Male Soldier, Headed to Screen (EXCLUSIVE) 

The remarkable true story of Irish immigrant Jennie Hodgers — who posed as a man to fight for the Union Army during the American Civil War — will be adapted for screen.

Arny Granat, a veteran concert promoter turned Tony-winning musical producer, has hired Stephanie Sanditz to pen a feature film script from Lynda Durrant’s book “My Last Skirt: The Story of Jennie Hodgers, Union Soldier.” Granat — whose stage credits include “In The Heights,” “The Color Purple,” “Spamalot,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “History Boys” — has been chasing an adaptation of the story for nearly a decade.

Set in the 1800s, “My Last Skirt” tells the story of Hodgers, who went by the name Albert Cashier to enlist and serve her country. Following the war, Hodgers would live as Cashier for much of her life after observing the disparity in opportunity for women of the age. She is also believed to be the first person assigned female at birth to cast a vote for president before Women’s Suffrage.

“A decade ago, I saw this unheralded story and knew it was incredibly important to be told. Ten years later, I think everyone can agree, it’s more important than ever. I’m incredibly excited about bringing the story of Jennie Hodgers and Albert Cashier to life,” said Granat.

Sanditz has made a name for herself in crating stories about women called to battle, most recently with the project “Perfect Addiction.” The story of a female MMA fighter is set up at Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) and Constantin Films, and just wrapped production. She also scripted the queer woman Viking epic “Heathen,” adapted from the Value Comics title, which Catherine Hardwicke is attached to direct. Sanditz previously won the Tribeca Film Festival New Voices in Screenwriting award for her film “Get Your Heart On.” She is repped by Mark Ross at Paradigm, Richard Arlook at The Arlook Group, and Jenn Grega at Myman/Greenspan Legal.

Valerie Gobos will produce “My Last Skirt.” Her slate includes the buzzy upcoming Esther Williams biopic “The Million Dollar Mermaid,” and a film about adult film star Marilyn Chambers titled “Pure.”