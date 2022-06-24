Speedboat Crash During ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Filming Leaves One Injured

Two speedboats collided Friday morning during the filming of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” according to the Greek Coast Guard and Greek news sites. The Nia Vardalos-directed film recently began filming in Greece.

One person had minor injuries, and local news sources said the person was a Greek national. The accident took place in Thymari in the Attica area near the southern tip of Greece.

One of the boats capsized, and its passengers, including actors and crew members, were rescued at sea, Greece’s Coast Guard reported. The injured actor was transported to a hospital, but was not seriously injured. Reports indicated the actor was trapped under the boat and rescued by a diver.

A total of 16 Greek and international actors and crew members, as well as equipment, were on board the two boats, during filming of a scene which required two boats to be traveling parallel to one another. “The other 15 have recovered well,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

How The My Big Fat Greek🇬🇷 Wedding 3 Filming Accident Happened (PHOTOS) https://t.co/2qCeH3nvEe via @greekcitytimes — AL (@AL86344373) June 24, 2022

Port authorities are investigating the incident. The scene called for seven speedboats on set, but there were reportedly issues with the speed and distance calculations for when the boats would cross paths.

The three-quel to the massive independent film hit was in its fourth day of shooting, and production resumed after the accident.

The film is being produced by Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus. A source close to one of the studios confirmed the reports of the incident were accurate and that production had resumed.