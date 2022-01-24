‘Murder Mystery 2’ Adds Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Enrique Arce

As Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston get embroiled in another international caper for “Murder Mystery 2,” the Netflix sequel has rounded out its ensemble cast.

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva have signed on for second installment, with Adeel Akhtar’s Maharajah and John Kani’s Colonel Ulenga returning.

“Murder Mystery 2” will be directed by Jeremy Garelick from a script by James Vanderbilt, with revisions by Garelick.

Sandler and Aniston produce the project under their respective banners (Sandler for Happy Madison with Allen Covert, and Aniston for Echo Films). Also producing are Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films, James Stern for Endgame Entertainment and Vanderbilt. Executive producers are Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein and Lucas Smith.

