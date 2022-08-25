Antonio Fargas and Stephanie Sigman Join Mike Colter in Tubi’s ‘Murder City,’ From Village Roadshow Pictures’ Black Noir Cinema Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Antonio Fargas (“Starsky and Hutch”) and Stephanie Sigman (“Miss Bala”) have joined star Mike Colter in Tubi’s ‘Murder City,’ the second movie filmed under Village Roadshow Pictures’ Black Noir Cinema franchise, co-founded by NBA great Kevin Garnett.

Last December, Variety exclusively announced “Murder City” as one of the first films slated for Black Noir Cinema, a lineup of genre movies developed and produced by Village Roadshow and Tubi, which will exclusively debut on the Fox-owned free streaming platform.

Described as a “thrilling contemporary crime story,” the film follows Neil (Colter), a disgraced former cop, who after losing his job on the police force is forced to work with the city’s most notorious — and ruthless — kingpin, Ash (Sigman), to settle the debts of his estranged, deadbeat father, Graham (Fargas), and protect his wife and son.

Rounding out the film’s cast are Medina Senghore, Rhys Coiro, James Udom, Steven Prescod, Cedric Joe, Isaiah C. Morgan, Keyon Bowman, Ka’ramuu Kush with Jesse Garcia and UFC legend Anderson Silva.

“Murder City” is directed by Michael D. Olmos (“Windows on the World”), written by Will Simmons (“Who’s There?”) and produced by Hicham Benkirane (“Interstate”), Garnett, Brian Bennett, and Mike Marangu via Content Cartel Studios, along with iconic director-producer Oz Scott (“Bustin’ Loose,” “S.W.A.T.” and The CW’s “Black Lightning”), who heads the Black Noir Cinema initiative.

Inspired by classics like “Shaft,” “Super Fly” and “Cleopatra Jones,” Black Noir Cinema, aims to adapt and redefine the Blaxploitation genre and translate its spirit of empowerment to a new generation of Black audiences. The initiative is also part of Garnett and Content Cartel’s first-look deal with Village Roadshow to develop and produce scripted and unscripted projects.

The first project to begin production was the noir thriller “Cinnamon,” starring Hailey Kilgore, Damon Wayans, Pam Grier, David Iacono and Jeremie Harris, with “Murder City” following close behind. The latter film recently wrapped production in Mexico City and is set to debut next spring.

