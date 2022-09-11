‘Multiverse’ Avengers Campus Ride Announced for Disneyland

Starting soon, Marvel fans will be able to take a ride through the Multiverse. A new Avengers Campus attraction is heading to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., allowing parkgoers to journey through the MCU’s many, many universes.

The news was announced on Sunday at the D23 Expo’s Parks panel, which featured parks chairman Josh D’Amaro and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. According to D’Amaro, the ride — which does not have an official opening date — will see parkgoers team up with the Avengers from multiple universes to defeat “King Thanos,” a version of the character that won at the end of the 2019 film “Avengers: Endgame.”

D’Amaro also unveiled new concept art of the ride showcasing the King Thanos design and several of the heroes that will be featured in the ride, which can be viewed below.

The Avengers Campus area of Disney California Adventure Park officially opened in April last year, after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The area currently has only two rides: “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!,” which replaced the longstanding “Tower of Terror” ride and interactive screen ride “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.” An Avengers-themed ride was also confirmed to be in development, but would open after the rest of the area made its debut.

In addition to the Multiverse ride, D’Amaro also confirmed with Feige that the Incredible Hulk would be added to the roster of characters featured for meet and greets around the Avengers Campus area. The Hulk, who will wear the Quantum Suit seen in “Endgame,” will appear at the Campus starting next week.