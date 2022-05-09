Multimedia Music Acquires Atlantic Screen Music Catalog (EXCLUSIVE)

Multimedia Music today announced it has closed a deal to acquire master and publishing rights to a 48-title film score catalog from Atlantic Screen Music in what it calls a “mid-seven figure transaction.”

Atlantic Screen Music includes rights to scores including “2 Guns,” “Lone Survivor,” “The Host,” “Dredd,” “Escape Plan” and “Broken City.” Multimedia said that, cumulatively, the films have grossed hundreds of millions of dollars at the global box office and even more through ancillary channels.

Composers with works featured in the catalog include Max Richter (“Perfect Sense,” “Last Days on Mars”), Lorne Balfe (“Frozen Ground”), John Paesano (“Hirokin”), John Debney (“Alex Cross”), Atticus Ross (“Broken City”), Antonio Pinto (“The Host”), Steve Jablonsky (“Lone Survivor”), Clinton Shorter (“2 Guns”) and Paul Leonard Morgan (“Dredd”).

“We are thrilled to acquire this catalog of premium film scores,” said Multimedia Music managing partner James Gibb (pictured above, left). “Atlantic Screen Music includes scores from highly successful films produced by leading filmmakers, studios and music written by some of the industry’s most talented composers.”

With $100 million in funding from Metropolitan Partners Group and Pinnacle Bank, Multimedia Music launched earlier this year with an acquisition of the catalog of all music income and copyrights from nine-time Oscar-nominated composer James Newton Howard.

That even more prestigious group includes film and TV scores for “Fantastic Beasts,” the “Hunger Games” trilogy, “The Dark Knight,” “Maleficent,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “King Kong,” “I Am Legend,” “Blood Diamond,” “Runaway Bride,” “ER,” “Emily in Paris” and “Pretty Woman.”

Led by industry veterans Phil Hope (founder and CEO, pictured above, right) and Gibb, Multimedia Music focuses on acquiring and managing copyrights and income streams from music featured in internationally successful film and TV productions. The company’s executive and advisory team includes Lord Michael Grade, Simon Fawcett, Rupert Hollier and Robbert Aarts.