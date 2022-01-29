MUBI Acquires Sundance Doc ‘Free Chol Soo Lee,’ U.S. Theatrical Release Set for 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Free Chol Soo Lee” has been acquired by global distributor, streamer and production company MUBI.

The documentary, which premiered last week at the Sundance Film Festival, will come to U.S. theaters in 2022, with release plans in other territories (Latin America, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Turkey, the U.K. and other parts of North America) to be announced soon. News of the acquisition comes after the film’s producer Su Kim was presented with the Sundance Institute and Amazon Studios Producers Award for documentary features on Friday.

Directed by Julie Ha and Eugene Yi, “Free Chol Soo Lee” follows 20-year-old Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee, who, in 1970s San Francisco, was racially profiled, convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Investigative journalist K.W. Lee later dives into his case, igniting a powerful social justice movement that both unites Asian American communities and inspires activists in the coming generation.

“Our team is overjoyed to be partnering with MUBI, who embrace and share our goal of making sure Free Chol Soo Lee finds a large and diverse audience,” said Ha and Yi in a statement announcing the acquisition. “They understand the art of the film and the heart of the story: the love between a poor Korean immigrant street kid and the strangers who embraced him, and deemed him worthy… We hope to ensure a long life for the film and an enduring legacy for Chol Soo Lee and the landmark movement he inspired.”

“Free Chol Soo Lee” is produced by Su Kim, Jean Tsien, and Sona Jo — with executive producers including Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Stephen Gong, Kathryn Everett, Andy Hsieh and Bryn Mooser. The film is a co-production of ITVS in association with the Center for Asian American Media, with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Submarine negotiated the acquisition deal with MUBI.