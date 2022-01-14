MUBI Acquires Production and Sales Company The Match Factory, Match Factory Productions

Distributor, streamer and production company MUBI has acquired sales and production companies The Match Factory and Match Factory Productions.

The Match Factory’s management team will stay in place to lead operations and focus on its slate as well as deals and projects already in development and keep its offices in Berlin and Cologne. It will also expand its presence through MUBI’s London headquarters and New York and Los Angeles offices.

The Match Factory, which counts “Waltz With Bashir” and “Drive My Car” among its films, was founded in 2006 while Match Factory Productions followed in 2013 to produce arthouse films such as “Evolution” and “The Traitor.”

MUBI recently acquired two titles potential best international feature Oscar contenders from The Match Factory: “Great Freedom” (pictured) and Tatiana Huezo’s “Prayers for the Stolen.”

“As long time partners of The Match Factory we have gained tremendous admiration and respect for Michael and his team,” Efe Cakarel, founder and CEO of MUBI said in a statement. “We could not be more excited for them to join us in pursuing the goal we clearly share: to bring beautiful cinema to film lovers around the world. MUBI and The Match Factory are highly complementary businesses and we look forward to joining together with our friends.”

Michael Weber, managing director of The Match Factory said: “When I embarked on the The Match Factory journey together with my partners Reinhard Brundig, Viola Fügen, Thania Dimitrakopoulou, Jenny Walendy and the late Karl Baumgartner, I envisioned discovering filmmakers and their stories, working with them and bringing their finest work out to the world. I have taken great pleasure and satisfaction throughout the years with the many encounters with truly gifted people, creative minds, generous souls. Cinema is a vibrant and living ecosystem, constantly altering and expanding.”

“Efe and his team share the same vision and passion for cinema. We admire them for gaining new audiences and creating such an impressive, sustainable success story. Our combined strengths will open new opportunities to nourish the future for the cinema we love.”