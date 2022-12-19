Motion Picture Association Hires Pamela Corante as Global Communications VP

The Motion Picture Association, the trade organization repping Hollywood studios, has appointed Pamela Corante as VP of global communications.

In her new role, Corante will liaise for the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, a group that seeks to protect the legal ecosystem for creative content, as well as the Trusted Partner Network, the MPA’s industry-wide film and television content security initiative.

Corante will dual report to Jan van Voorn, executive VP and chief of Global Content Protection at the MPA and head of ACE, along with John Mercurio, the MPA’s senior VP of communications. She will be based in Los Angeles and start Jan. 3, 2023.

“As we enter a new year, I’m confident Pamela will be an excellent addition to the MPA, where she’ll work closely with the ACE and TPN teams on some of the biggest priorities of the association and our member companies,” said van Voorn. “Her skills and experience align perfectly with our mission to combat the existential threat piracy poses to the world’s creative economy.”

Mercurio added, “I’m thrilled to welcome Pamela to the MPA, where she will lend tremendous value to our communications efforts. In her previous roles, by all accounts, Pamela has built a successful record of thinking creatively and strategically to advance a wide range of goals, and I’m confident she’ll expand upon that success as a leading member of the MPA Communications team.”

Corante joins the MPA from Virgin Hyperloop, a Los Angeles-based transportation technology company. Previously, she worked in communications at AT&T­ Latin America’s digital entertainment division.

“It is an honor to join the MPA’s world-class team to build awareness of ACE’s global mission to fight piracy and TPN’s content security assessment services,” said Corante. “The MPA is a global force with a simple mission: to support content creators and ensure they can continue to tell stories loved by audiences around the world. I fully support that mission and look forward to using my skills and experience to help us achieve it.”