‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in the Works With ‘Moon Knight’ Screenwriter Jeremy Slater

Another “Mortal Kombat” sequel is in the works at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema.

Jeremy Slater, best known for “Moon Knight,” has been tapped to write the screenplay.

The first” Mortal Kombat,” a martial arts-inspired adaptation of the popular video game, opened in theaters and on HBO Max last year. Despite mixed reviews, the R-rated movie had managed to generate solid ticket sales at a time when most people were largely steering clear of their local cinema. It earned $42 million domestically and $83 million worldwide.

More to come…