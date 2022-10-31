Morgan Freeman in Advanced Talks to Star in ‘Lucy’ Spinoff Series With EuropaCorp, Village Roadshow Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow have partnered up to develop and produce a spinoff series based on “Lucy,” the hit action movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to star in the series, the plot details of which are being kept under wraps.

The movie, which was directed by Luc Besson, earned over $460 million worldwide at the box office, ranking as the highest grossing French-produced film ever. Freeman was part of the cast of the original movie, which saw Johansson portraying a woman who gains psychokinetic skills when a drug is absorbed into her bloodstream. Freeman is expected to reprise his role as the wise Professor Norman in the spinoff series.

Both EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow are owned by the New York fund Vine Alternative Investments. The series is the second EuropaCorp project greenlit since the company was acquired by Vine in 2019. Besson recently wrapped the shoot of “DogMan,” starring Caleb Landry Jones, who won best actor at last year’s Cannes for “Nitram.” “DogMan” tells the sprawling story of a child, bruised by life, who grows to find his salvation through the love of his dogs. Besson penned “DogMan” and is producing via his banner LBP.

Upon completing its restructure with Vine, EuropaCorp, which was founded by Besson, set off to pursue films and series building on its well-known franchises, such as “Lucy” and “Transporter,” as well as original movies.

Freeman most recently starred in Anna Gutto’s action movie “Paradise Highway” alongside Juliette Binoche and Frank Grillo.