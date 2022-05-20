Mister Smith Entertainment Taps Emma Mason as Head of Marketing and Publicity

Mister Smith Entertainment has tapped Emma Mason as head of marketing and publicity, the company revealed on Friday.

Mason has been overseeing marketing and publicity for Mister Smith Entertainment’s Cannes slate, including features “The Convert” from Lee Tamahori starring Guy Pearce, an action movie about a preacher in 1830s New Zealand, and “Inappropriate Behavior” from Tony Goldwyn starring Bobby Cannavale, about a man’s relationship with his neurodiverse child (and which features Robert De Niro in a major supporting role).

She has also been working on Cannes offerings such as Martha Stephens’ “Big Rig,” which will see “High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens play a trucker, and Lucy Hale rom-com “Which Brings Me To You,” about a woman who sets out to have a one night stand at a wedding which doesn’t go according to plan.

Mason comes from DDA, where she spent 5 years as a producers’ rep working on international publicity and marketing campaigns for films including “Vice,” “Il Peccato” (“Sin”), “Peppermint” and “A Hidden Life.” The University of St Andrews and Kings College grad has also worked on brand building for cultural organizations such as the Olympic Foundation for Culture & Heritage and Film AlUla.

During her tenure at DDA Mason worked closely with the company’s founder Dennis Davidson.

“Emma has a great provenance and we couldn’t be happier to have her join the Mister Smith team to coincide with vibrant rebirth of the live market in Cannes,” Mister Smith founder and CEO, David Garrett, said of the new hire.