‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ Trailer Teases Tom Cruise’s Biggest Stunts Ever

On the heels of “Top Gun: Maverick,” another Tom Cruise action franchise is back, with the first trailer of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

“Dead Reckoning” is the seventh entry in the spy thriller series, which stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a special agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). The trailer shows the return of several “Mission: Impossible” series cast members, including franchise stalwart Ving Rhames, recent additions Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, and “Fallout” star Vanessa Kirby. In addition, the trailer shows the return of Henry Czerny, who appeared in the original 1996 “Mission Impossible” as IMF director Eugene Kittridge, showing a tense meeting between him and Cruise’s Hunt.

“Your days of fighting for the so-called ‘Greater Good’ are over,” Czerny says to Cruise in the trailer. “This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong, for everyone for centuries to come. You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist. It never did. You need to pick a side.”

Although the trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot of the film, it provides a first look of several new actors to the franchise, including Hayley Atwell as new character Grace, and Esai Morales as the film’s primary villain. Several action set pieces are teased, including a sniper battle during a desert storm, a fistfight in a nightclub and a chase atop a moving train. The trailer closes with a shot of Cruise, famous for doing his own stunts in the franchise, driving a motorcycle off a cliff and skydiving into the air below.

“Dead Reckoning” is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously helmed “Rogue Nation” in 2015 and “Fallout” in 2018. “Part One” will be followed by “Dead Reckoning: Part Two,” in 2024, which is expected to be the final appearance of Cruise as Ethan Hunt. “Part One” is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Jake Meyers, and distributed by Paramount Pictures. The series is based on the original ABC “Mission: Impossible” television series from 1966.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023. Watch the full trailer below.