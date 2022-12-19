Watch Tom Cruise Risk Death to Perform ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Stunt: ‘The Biggest in Cinema History’

Tom Cruise is choosing to accept a new high-stakes mission in some wild behind-the-scenes footage from “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” The featurette shows the action star and his team preparing for a stunt years in the making, where he will jump a motorcycle off a cliff and turn it into a BASE jump. Just a normal day at work!

“This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted,” Cruise says.

“Dead Reckoning” is the seventh installment of the spy thriller franchise, which stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a special agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

In addition to Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt reprise their “Mission Impossible” roles for the upcoming film. Other cast members include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell.

Back in May, a teaser trailer revealed a series of death-defying stunts and action sequences in the film, including a sniper battle during a desert storm, multiple car chases and a tease of this stunt.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously helmed the franchise’s fifth and sixth installments — 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and 2018’s “Fallout.” The film is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Jake Meyers, and distributed by Paramount Pictures.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is scheduled to premiere in theaters July 14, 2023. Watch the new stunt footage below.