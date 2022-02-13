Miso Film Pushes Creative Boundaries With HBO Max’s ‘Lust,’ Netflix’s ‘A Marriage,’ ‘Your Land’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nordic production powerhouse Miso Film, which looks to make a splash at the Berlinale Series with its daring HBO Max show “Lust,” is developing high-end international dramas with Scandinavian creatives such as Pilou Asbæk (“Borgen”), Ole Bornedal (“Nightwatch”) and Fenar Ahmad (“Darkland”). The company is part of Fremantle.

Ahead of the Berlinale, Miso founders Peter Allen and Jonas Bose discussed with Variety their ambition to find new voices and original ways to tell stories.

The banner, which just started shooting the third season of “Those Who Kill” and is about to begin filming Season 3 of “Face to Face” with Lars Mikkelsen, recently shot Norwegian sci-fi comedy “Blasted,” for Netflix. “Streamers have opened up new possibilities for genre,” said Allen.

“‘Blasted’ is now in post and is a mix of science fiction and comedy with a lot of CGI,” added Allen. He and Bose said working with streaming series has also allowed them to explore new grounds. “Streamers can be braver with niche series because they have global audiences so they’re not limited to a single market like broadcasters are,” said Allen.

The company’s development roster includes a crime series written by “Dicte” co-screenwriter Christian Gamst for Netflix; as well as Ole Bornedal’s TV series “Your Land”, a dystopian crime show set in 2034. “Your Land” takes place in a world where refugees coming from Africa to Europe are being contained in a sub-society called Euroland. Currently at script stage, the series will follow a detective who is sent to Euroland to investigate crimes.

“In this series, we deal with the refugee situation and we look at we act as human beings,” said Bose, who cited “Blade Runner” and “Mad Max” as inspirations. Miso Film produced Bornedal’s last three films, including the WW2 drama “The Bombardment.”

Another series currently being developed is “A Marriage,” which Asbæk is writing. “It’s a drama series about modern society, about a marriage and a divorce, and how your life isn’t always as expected,” said Bose about the project.

The pair said “A Marriage” and “Lust” illustrate their commitment to work as closely as possible with talents, including actors, to come up with authentic stories that have a strong angle.

For instance, the original idea behind Swedish original comedy series “Lust” came from Sofia Helin (“The Bridge”), who got Åsa Kalmér, Dufvenius and Lundqvist involved. Miso then tapped Frans Milisic Wiklund to write the script in collaboration with the lead actors, who star as four middle-aged women in Stockholm struggling to keep their libidos alive in a sexually frustrating world.

The series’ development started nearly three years ago and filming was delayed because of COVID. “We spent quite a lot of money to make it safe and the fact that we were able to do it in these circumstances is a huge achievement,” said Bose.

“This path is a great way to get the actors involved in the creative process and give their performances a purpose,” said the producers. “It’s much easier that way.”

Allen said HBO was “brave when they jumped on this show” because of the radical way it tackles the sexuality of women in their 40s. “It’s not that graphic but we’re showing the naked truth in a way, and that truth isn’t explicit. It’s about what’s on our mind, it’s about how you’re dealing with sex when you’re in your 40s,” said Bose, adding that “sex is not a Swedish issue, we are known for being free-minded and provocative.”

The producers said Miso Film has thrived with shows that have “new angles” and making “creatively brave choices.”

“We’ve done a lot of Nordic noir shows and every time we try to push the boundaries in some way, we did it with ‘The Investigation,’ where it could have been a graphic, horrifying story and we took another route and didn’t show the perpetrator at all,” said Allen.