Box Office: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Starts Slow Overseas as ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Crosses $700 Million Globally

“DC League of Super-Pets” struggled to sell tickets overseas against “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” another family-friendly offering that’s competing for attention at the international box office.

The Warner Bros. animated adventure about the animal compatriots of Superman and other Justice League members has collected a lackluster $18.4 million from 63 foreign markets. Despite mostly positive reviews, “DC League of Super-Pets” had a harder time breaking out because “The Rise of Gru” has remained the de facto choice internationally for parents with young kids.

Although “Minions” opened in theaters five weeks ago, the animated sequel beat newcomer “DC League of Super-Pets” on international charts with $35.3 million from 79 territories. With those returns, “The Rise of Gru” has grossed $389.9 million overseas and a healthy $710 million worldwide.

Of course, “Minions” is benefitting as the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise. Though “DC League of Super-Pets” is affiliated with the recognizable comic book empire — and it features a high-wattage voice cast in Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart — it doesn’t appear to enjoy quite the same level of recognition among ticket buyers.

For “DC League of Super-Pets,” top-earning territories include United Kingdom ($3.1 million), Mexico ($2.1 million), France ($1.6 million) and Brazil ($1.1 million). It’s opening next week in Korea and Japan and next month in Italy and Australia.

At the domestic box office, “DC League of Super-Pets” opened in first place with $23 million, taking the film’s global tally to $41.4 million. Warner Bros. spent $90 million to produce the movie, so it’ll need long legs in theaters to justify its price tag.

Elsewhere, Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion” is nearing $950 million globally. To date, the sixth installment in the dino franchise has collected $573 million overseas and $942.5 million worldwide. Over the weekend, “Dominion” added $13.7 million, thanks to its $10.2 million debut in Japan. The film may not reach the $1 billion mark like its predecessors, but the prehistoric tentpole is going strong at the box office despite lingering COVID concerns.

So far, only one movie in 2022 has managed to hit $1 billion globally — and that is Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” The film opened in theaters nearly two months ago and continues to defy expectations. Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel added $13.8 million from 64 market over the weekend, taking its ticket sales to $671 million internationally and $1.3 billion worldwide.