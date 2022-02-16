Milkblood Sign With JJ Abrams Loud Robot Label, Drop New Song ‘No Mind’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Electronic duo Milkblood have signed with Loud Robot, the record label from JJ Abrams’ company Bad Robot, and dropped their new song and video, “No Mind.” The track is featured in the end credits of the forthcoming film “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg; the video for “No Mind” highlights scenes from the film.

Milkblood consists of music producers Pat Morrisey and David Dahlquist — who have worked with SZA, Hayley Kiyoko, Weezer, Saint Jhn and others — with video director Mike Diva (Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Run The Jewels).

In 2020, Morrisey and Dahlquist launched the group with their debut single “Sick of Being Honest,” made during lockdown. The video for the track, directed by Mike Diva, has garnered almost 13.8 million views on YouTube to date.

According to the announcement:

From there, the three creators conceived an entire world-building narrative around Milkblood. The multi-media world has a foot inside the SCP (Secure, Contain and Protect) community, analog horror and ARG’s (alternative reality games). Through art, music videos, teasers, podcasts and more, the evolution of the story will be revealed. For now, Case Y (created by horror artist Trevor Henderson (creator of Siren Head) has escaped from the black op organization known as ZAR (Zeus Advance Research), where the two members of Milkblood are low level employees. Watch the music video for “Disco Closure” below to discover the latest.