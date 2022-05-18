‘Game of Thrones’ Star Michelle Fairley Set for Bouli Lanners Feature Film ‘Nobody Has To Know’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Game of Thrones” star Michelle Fairley is set to appear in Bouli Lanners feature film “Nobody Has To Know.” Lanners will write, direct and co-star in the project.

Fairley, who has also appeared in “Suits” and “Gangs of London,” plays Millie MacPherson in the film. She takes care of Philippe Haubin, a middle-aged man suffering from memory loss following a stroke. Millie tells Philippe that they were secretly in love with each other before he suffered his stroke – the only problem is it’s not true.

Julian Glover (“The Crown”), Cal MacAninch (“Downton Abbey”) and Clovis Cornillac (“Chefs”) round out the cast.

Jacques Henri Bronckart is producing the film with Ciara Barry and Rosie Crerar set to co-produce. “Nobody Has To Know” is a Belgian, Scottish and French co-production between Versus Productions, Barry Crerar, Playtime and Prime Tim with Screen Scotland.

Parkland Entertainment are set to distribute the film in the U.K. and Ireland in 2022.

“Really excited to be bringing such a powerfully evocative film to the U.K. and Ireland audiences later this year and to be working closely with the excellent team at Playtime who have been hugely supportive on our strategy for the theatrical release,” said Tom Stewart, director of acquisitions and distribution at Parkland Entertainment.

Seabstien Beffa, managing director of Playtime, who co-produced and is selling the film added: “We are thrilled to work with Parkland. It is a great home for Bouli. I am confident that the Parkland team will take excellent care of the film and we fully back their plans for bringing this great film to for the U.K. and Irish audiences” .