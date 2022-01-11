‘Pig’ Helmer Michael Sarnoski to Direct Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Installment for Paramount

“Pig” helmer Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to direct the next installment of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” franchise, Variety has confirmed.

“Take Shelter” director Jeff Nichols was previously attached to write and direct the untitled film, but is now taking time to focus on his new project, an untitled sci-fi movie also set at Paramount.

The next “A Quiet Place” film — which is being described as more of a spinoff than a threequel — is based on an original idea from John Krasinksi, who wrote, directed and starred in the franchise’s first two installments. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

Sarnoski most recently directed “Pig,” starring Nicolas Cage. He has also helmed episodes of TV series “Olympia” and “Fight Night Legacy.” “Pig” has received critical acclaim and awards attention, with Variety‘s Michael Nordine calling it an “intimate character study” and commending Cage’s performance as well as Sarnoski’s “sparse dialogue.”

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are all returning to produce the film for Platinum Dunes. Krasinski will also produce through his Sunday Night banner, with partner Allyson Seeger serving as executive producer.

“A Quiet Place II” was the first pandemic-era release to premiere only in theaters, earning $57 million in its opening weekend. To date, the film has grossed $297 million internationally. In Peter Debruge’s review of the film for Variety, he praised Krasinski’s strategy that “less is more, suggestion can be scarier than showing everything, and few things are more unnerving than silence.”

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report the news of Sarnoski’s involvement.