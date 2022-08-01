Why Michael Keaton Hasn’t Watched Any ‘Batman’ Movies Through the Years

The last time Michael Keaton put on the Batman suit was in 1992 for the “Batman” sequel, “Batman Returns.” Now, 30 years later, he’s returning as the Caped Crusader for Tim Burton’s “The Flash,” something he said he’d never do unless there was a real reason to do so.

It turns out, the reason is not a complicated one. “It seemed like fun,” Keaton tells Variety. “I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking ‘Holy moly!’”

Although he’s been part of the superhero world — he also appeared in as Vulture in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” he never has watched any of the DC or Marvel universe films.

Dan Doperalski for Variety

“I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other. And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow — trust me! It’s not that,” he explains. “It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!”

He notes of “The Flash” movie, “The writing was actually really good. So I thought, why not? It’s cool to drop in and I’m curious to see if I can pull it off.”

But, without watching the many Batman-universe films that have come out over the last thirty years, there was some confusion he admits. When we remind him of just how much Batman and Bruce Wayne has changed through the years, he briefly pauses and smirks, before responding.

“Not mine.”