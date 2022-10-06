Miami Film Festival to Open With ‘Glass Onion,’ Close With ‘The Fabelmans’

Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival GEMS has announced its line-up for its ninth annual event, with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” set to open the festival on Nov. 3.

The “Knives Out” sequel follows Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he travels to Greece to solve another murder mystery. Along with Craig, the cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Baustista. Miami Film Festival will honor the ensemble cast of “Glass Onion” with the inaugural Ensemble Award.

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” will close out the festival on Nov. 10, with star Paul Dano virtually receiving the Precious Gem Award.

Among the personal honorees is Raúl Castillo, who will receive the Art of Light Award and will attend the screening of “The Inspection,” in which he plays Drill Sergeant Rosales.

Other notable screenings at GEMS 2022 include “White Noise,” “She Said,” “Alice, Darling,” “All That Breathes,” “Broker,” “Living,” “Look at Me and Orlando,” “Of Medicine and Miracles,” “One Fine Morning,” “R.M.N.” and “The Son,” along with centerpiece screenings to spotlight drama films “Women Talking” and “The Whale.”

“Alcarràs,” “Close,” “Corsage,” “Decision to Leave” and “Holy Spider” will also be featured as Special Presentations at this year’s festival; these five films are official submissions to the 95th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

“This year’s Miami Film Festival GEMS lineup is a true celebration of international cinema. We’re so proud to be showcasing films from over 12 different countries — the most ever in GEMS lineup,” said director of programming Lauren Cohen.

The Miami Film Festival GEMS will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10 at MDC’S Tower Theater.