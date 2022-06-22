MetFilm Boards Sheffield Doc Fest Feature ‘A Bunch Of Amateurs’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MetFilm Sales has boarded Sheffield Doc Fest feature “A Bunch Of Amateurs.” The film is set to have its world premiere at the U.K. festival on Friday (Jun 24).

Directed by Kim Hopkins (“Voices of the Sea”), “A Bunch of Amateurs” tells the story of the world’s oldest amateur film club, Bradford Movie Makers, which is desperately trying to survive.

“Desperately clinging to their dreams, and to each other, this hilarious and moving portrait of artistic folly speaks to the delusional escapist dreamer in us all,” reads the official logline.

“MetFilm Sales is the perfect home for ‘A Bunch of Amateurs,'” Hopkins said. “The company’s track record and unique sensibility in the documentary world speaks for itself. We’re very excited to be approaching our world premiere at Sheffield DocFest, and are proud to be the only British title in their incredible International Competition line-up.”

Mitch Clare from MetFilm Sales added: “’A Bunch Of Amateurs’ is a brilliantly crafted documentary. It reduced everyone at MetFilm to tears and had us laughing out loud. It’s a beautiful film that celebrates marginalised people, cinephilia, and the independent spirit of movie-making. We believe it has the power to bring so much joy into people’s lives.”

Hopkins produces the doc for Labor of Love Films alongside Margareta Szabo. Lisa Marie Russo, Caroline Cooper Charles, Capella Fahoome, Megan Gelstein and Oscar-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy exec produce. The film was made with the support of BFI Doc Society, Screen Yorkshire, and Catapult Film Fund.

MetFilm Sales’ current slate includes “Body Parts” by by Kristy Guevara-Flanagan, “Fashion Reimagined” from Becky Hutner and “Misha and the Wolves” by Sam Hobkinson.