Director Alex Garland Debuts Trailer for A24 Horror Movie ‘Men,’ Starring Jessie Buckley

One day after nabbing her first Oscar nomination, Jessie Buckley’s full talents are on display in the first trailer for “Men,” a horror film from A24 and director Alex Garland (“Ex Machina,” “Annihilation”). It will premiere in theaters May 20.

The official synopsis for “Men” reads: “In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in Garland’s feverish, shape-shifting new horror film.”

In the trailer, Buckley walks through a vibrant green forest and approaches a foreboding, dark tunnel, all while seeing visions of a mysterious man. The horror film will also star Rory Kinnear (“No Time to Die,” “Years and Years”) and Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”).

Buckley received her first career Oscar nomination as a supporting actress in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” The film, an adaptation of the Elena Ferrante book of the same name, stars Olivia Colman as an academic who takes a vacation in Greece and comes to reckon with her tortured relationship with motherhood. Buckley portrays the younger version of Colman’s character Leda in flashbacks and received acclaim from critics, with Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge calling her an “inspired match” to Colman. Before “The Lost Daughter,” Buckley also starred in a televised adaptation of “Romeo & Juliet” last year, and has gained positive reviews for her performances in films such as “Wild Rose” and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.”

Garland’s first two films were both critical successes and highly praised for their use of science-fiction stories to explore ideas about human nature. “Ex Machina,” which was also distributed by A24, was a financial success and received an Oscar nomination for original screenplay in 2014. His 2018 follow-up “Annihilation,” starring Natalie Portman, was similarly well-received, though it was less successful at the box office. More recently, Garland created, wrote and directed the science fiction thriller miniseries “Devs” for FX on Hulu.

“Men” is produced by Eli Bush, as well as Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from production company DNA Films. Scott Rudin, who produced both of Garland’s previous movies as well as “Devs,” was initially set to produce the film as well, but was removed after allegations of abusive behavior toward his staff were made public last year.

Watch the full trailer below.