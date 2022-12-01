Meghan and Harry Netflix Docuseries Gets First Trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals.

After months of mystery, distributor Netflix released a first-look trailer on Thursday. The Liz Garbus-directed project promises an intimate account of the couple’s courtship — and unprecedented access to their tumultuous years as senior royals.

In October, Meghan discussed the series in a cover story for Variety.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired,” the duchess said. The former actor and content producer also said it was exciting to see Prince Harry as a member of a proper film production.

“My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on ‘Suits,’ it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”

“Harry & Meghan” will premiere Dec. 5 worldwide on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: