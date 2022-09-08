‘Meet Cute’ Trailer: Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Star in Time Travel Rom-Com

Peacock has released the official trailer for the forthcoming rom-com “Meet Cute.” Starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, the Peacock original film premieres exclusively on the streamer Sept. 21.

“Meet Cute” follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who seemingly fall in love at first sight. In reality, Sheila has a time machine that she uses to make the pair fall for each other over and over again. When she isn’t satisfied with their “perfect night,” Sheila travels to Gary’s past to transform him into her ideal man. The romantic comedy is directed by Alex Lehmann (“Paddleton,” “Blue Jay”) and written by Noga Pneuli, who also serves as an executive producer.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” Lehmann said in a statement. “I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

Davidson, Cuoco, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri serve as executive producers on the film. “Meet Cute” is produced by Weed Road Pictures along with Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon.

Watch the full trailer for “Meet Cute” below.