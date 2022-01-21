Meat Loaf Helped Edit ‘Fight Club’ With David Fincher: ‘We’d Sit There and Watch 40 Takes’

Meat Loaf, who died Thursday at 74, will always be remembered for his contributions to rock music, but his career also spanned iconic films such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and David Fincher’s “Fight Club.” The musician starred opposite Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in the latter as bodybuilder Robert “Bob” Paulson. As Meat Loaf revealed to The AV Club in a 2016 interview (via Insider), his time making “Fight Club” involved more than just acting.

“I hardly spent any time in my trailer for almost 10 months,” Meat Loaf said at the time. “I sat next to David the entire time. Well, not next to him – I would have driven him crazy – but close, like behind him, so I could see what was going on and what he was seeing. It got to the point, about four or five months into filming, that we’d break for lunch, and Fincher would call me into his trailer and say, ‘I want you to help me pick which one I should use.’ Of course, in my head I’m going, ‘What?'”

According to Meat Loaf, he helped Fincher in the “Fight Club” editing room. As the musician explained, “The first time he did that, I said, ‘I can’t do that,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, you can. You’ve been sitting next to me, so help me pick out the best one.'”

Meat Loaf continued, “[David Fincher’s] average take was 44, so we’d sit there and watch 40 takes, and he’d go, ‘Which one did you like the best,’ and I’d say something like, ‘Well, it’s either 24 or 26,’ and he’d say, ‘I agree with you, 26.”

In addition to “Fight Club” and “Rocky Horror,” Meat Loaf also starred in films such as “Wayne’s World,” “Focus,” “Spice World” and “Wishcraft.” His filmography includes well over two dozen titles. Meat Loaf’s last film credit is the 2014 coming-of-age film “Wishin’ and ‘Hopin.'”