Matchbox Cars Live-Action Movie in the Works from Mattel and Skydance

Another iconic Mattel brand is racing off the toy shelves and onto the big screen. Mattel Films and Skydance Media are developing a live-action film based on the Matchbox vehicles toy line.

Created in 1953 by automotive expert Jack Odell, Matchbox are a series of die-cast vehicle models that take their name from the fact that they can fit inside a matchbox. Over 70 years, the brand has expanded to include larger models, action figures, collectibles and other products. According to Mattel, one Matchbox car is sold every second.

“For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own world to be,” Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with our incredible partners at Skydance Media to craft a story for the big screen that evokes the same, imaginative spirit of this beloved Mattel franchise and delights fans of all ages.”

The film is the latest in a concentrated push by Mattel to bring several of their most iconic toy lines to the big screen. The company’s highly anticipated “Barbie” feature film, which sees Greta Gerwig direct Margot Robbie in the title role with Ryan Gosling as the iconic boy toy Ken, is set to hit theaters next summer. Other Mattel brands with projects in development include a film for Matchbox’s fellow car line Hot Wheels, as well as American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas and Friends, Uno, View-Master and Wishbone. The company also has an original holiday film, “Christmas Balloon,” currently in development.

David Coggeshall, the screenwriter behind the upcoming “Orphan: First Kill” and Lee Daniels’ Netflix horror film, is set to pen the screenplay for the film. VP Elizabeth Bassin and creative executive Andrew Scannell will oversee the Matchbox project for Mattel Films, while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Aimee Rivera will oversee the project for Skydance.

“We are thrilled to be working with Robbie Brenner and her amazing creative team at Mattel,” Granger, president of feature films at Skydance, said in a statement. “Pairing Skydance’s unique brand of premium, elevated action-adventure entertainment with the incredible legacy of the Matchbox brand is a fantastic opportunity. There is a shared experience for everyone who has played with a Matchbox vehicle or playset, where they create their own inventive action sequence and we’re excited to craft a worldwide adventure film worthy of such imagination.”