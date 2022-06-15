‘Matilda the Musical’ Teaser Reveals Emma Thompson’s Terrifying Trunchbull

One of Roald Dahl’s most beloved characters is heading back to film. Netflix has released the first teaser for “Matilda the Musical,” set to debut on the streamer this December.

“Matilda the Musical” is based on the stage musical from Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, which premiered on the West End in London in 2011 and received 12 Olivier Awards. The musical itself was adapted from Dahl’s original 1988 children’s novel, about the titular Matilda — a girl, born to a boorish, anti-intellectual and neglectful family, who shows intelligence from an early age. As she grows up, she develops the gift of telekinesis, which she uses to rebel both against her family and the strict regime at her school enforced by the child-hating headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

The Netflix adaptation of the musical stars Alisha Weir as “Matilda” with Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough portraying her parents, and Lashana Lynch playing her kindhearted teacher Miss Honey. Emma Thompson depicts Miss Trunchbull, and the teaser — set to the musical’s best-known song, “Revolting Children” — builds up to a reveal of the iconic actor caked in heavy prosthetics for the role.

“Matilda Wormwood, criminals like you need to be taught a real lesson,” Thompson says in the trailer, before a scene where the headmistress (a former world-champion hammer thrower) throws a misbehaving child through the air as punishment.

“Matilda the Musical” is directed by Matthew Warchus, who also helmed the original West End production of the musical. Kelly returns to pen the screenplay, while Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn and Luke Kelly produce. The pic is also produced by Netflix, TriStar Pictures, Working Title Films and The Roald Dahl Story Company. The film is the second adaptation of the original “Matilda” book, following the 1996 Danny DeVito-directed movie that starred Mara Wilson in the central role.

“Matilda the Musical” will premiere in theaters on Dec. 2 in the U.K., and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. The film’s worldwide Netflix premiere date has yet to be announced. Watch the full teaser below.