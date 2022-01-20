Mary Parent to Be Honored With David O. Selznick Achievement Award at 2022 PGA Awards

Mary Parent will be honored with the David O. Selznick achievement award at the upcoming Producers Guild Awards. The Producers Guild of America announced the honoree on Thursday morning.

Parent is currently serving as the vice chairman of worldwide production at Legendary Entertainment. Her work has contributed to a gross above $20 billion at the global box office. Her most recent producing credits include “Dune” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Before working at Legendary, Parent served as founder and CEO of Disruption Entertainment. Prior to that, she operated as vice chairman of worldwide production at Universal Pictures and chairman of MGM. She also cofounded the production label Stuber/Parent.

“Mary has been at the forefront of bold, breakthrough studio projects for decades, and we both felt that the time has come to shine a light on Mary’s trailblazing career as a producer,” said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, presidents of the PGA. “Her vision for a strong global theatrical market and a future of films filled with grand visuals and imaginative stories creates an optimistic and exciting picture of what’s next, and we’re thrilled to honor her and her many achievements this year at the PGA Awards.”

The Selznick achievement award recognizes producers for the body of work they have accumulated while working in the film industry. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Gale Anne Hurd, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, Kevin Feige, as well as Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B.

“I am very humbled to be recognized alongside so many legendary producers who have received this honor before me right down to the award’s namesake, David O. Selznick,” Parent said in a statement. “The films they have produced not only impacted cinematic history but also global culture in ways only true storytelling can achieve. As the PGA continues to further and protect the craft of producing, I am thankful for its existence as well as all the many talented and creative individuals I have been so fortunate to work with. Without my trusted team of colleagues, success would not be possible.”

Parent will be honored at the PGA’s upcoming annual awards ceremony on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.