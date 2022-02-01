Magic Comes to Life in Trailer for Kate Tsang’s ‘Marvelous and the Black Hole’ (EXCLUSIVE)

You’re never too old to believe in magic.

That’s the guiding philosophy behind writer-director Kate Tsang’s “Marvelous and the Black Hole,” which tells the story of a young delinquent who forms an unlikely friendship with an older magician. FilmRise has given Variety exclusive access to the trailer for the film (above), which opens in select theaters on April 22.

The coming-of-age comedy tells the story of Sammy (Miya Cech), a Chinese American teenager who keeps acting out in the wake of family trouble. She meets Margot (Rhea Perlman), a professional magician who’s old enough to be her grandmother, and the odd couple change each other’s lives for the better.

Tsang said the film, which premiered to rave reviews at Sundance last year, was inspired by her own experiences.

“Much of Margot and Sammy’s relationship was inspired by my relationship with my grandfather,” Tsang said. “He helped raise me after my parents’ divorce. At night, he would tell stories to help me sleep. Stories that I would later realize were his own horrifying experiences with the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong that he transformed into wondrous and cathartic fairy tales. He taught me the power of channeling pain into something beautiful. In ‘Marvelous and the Black Hole,’ Margot imparts the same lesson to young Sammy through the expressive art of sleight of hand magic.”

The film is Tsang’s debut feature, following writing credits on “Steven Universe” and “Adventure Time: Distant Lands.” Newcomer Cech is best known for playing the young version of Ali Wong’s character in “Always Be My Maybe,” and Perlman is a four-time Emmy winner for her role as waitress Carla Tortelli on “Cheers.” The cast also includes Keith Powell (“30 Rock”) as Leo, Leonardo Nam (“Westworld”) as Angus and Paulina Lule (Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) as Marianne.

“Marvelous and the Black Hole” is produced by Carolyn Mao, with co-producers Allison Avery Jordan and Christa Boarini.

Watch the full trailer above.