Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Director Bassam Tariq Two Months Ahead of Production

Bassam Tariq has exited his role as director of Marvel Studios’ “Blade.”

Tariq’s departure comes as a shock, as production was set to begin in November on Marvel’s new feature about the iconic comic book vampire slayer. The film is set to star Mahershala Ali in the title role, alongside a cast that includes Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre.

Although Tariq will no longer be helming “Blade,” sources close to the situation state that the creative will remain attached to the project as an executive producer. The filmmaker was first confirmed to be helming “Blade” in the summer of 2021.

It remains unclear how Tariq’s departure could impact the production timeline for “Blade,” which has been set for a Nov. 3, 2023 release date. Considering the carefully planned chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which sees events across various films and television series impact the storylines of subsequent entries, a substantial delay for “Blade” could potentially reshape Marvel Studios’ enormous slate of content in unforeseen ways.

“Blade” has been on the horizon for some time now. The project was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, with Ali making a surprise appearance at the conclusion of Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation. The arrival was met with an uproarious response from fans, both in-person and online.

Ali has already made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the role — kind of. The actor’s voice can be heard in a post-credits scene of 2021’s “Eternals,” which features the vampire slayer speaking to Kit Harington’s character Dane Whitman.

More to come…