‘Marry Me’ Is the Most-Streamed Day-and-Date Movie on Peacock, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Says

Marry Me
NBC

Jennifer Lopez’s “Marry Me” is the most-streamed day-and-date movie on Peacock and Will Smith’s gritty “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot “Bel-Air,” which debuted after the Super Bowl last month, is the platform’s top series, Comcast CEO and chairman Brian Roberts said during a Morgan Stanley conference Monday.

The NBCUniversal-owned Peacock is still new to the day-and-date release model, with the only two other films to launch on the streamer the same day they hit theaters being Universal movies “Halloween Kills” and “The Boss Baby: Family Business.” “Marry Me” landed on Peacock and in theaters Feb. 14.

Universal has been using the pandemic, which dramatically shifted the power dynamic between cinema operators and distributors, as an opportunity to test unprecedented release strategies to both maximize its own revenues and grow Peacock’s subscriber base. Two Universal movies, “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Halloween Kills,” broke industry tradition by landing day-and-date on Peacock, though most of the studio’s titles played exclusively in cinemas before moving to digital platforms.

