Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are ‘Needed’ Today: ‘It’s Sad Society Is in a Place Where We Can‘t Laugh Anymore’

Could Marlon Wayans get away with making “White Chicks” in 2022? It’s a question that was recently posed to the comedian by Buzzfeed and led him to rail against “cancel culture.”

Wayans stated that movies like “White Chicks” are needed more than ever despite the risk of being canceled. The 2004 comedy starred Marlon and Shawn Wayans as FBI agents who go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping plot.

“They’re needed,” Wayans said. “I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor. It’s sad that society is in this place where we can’t laugh anymore.”

Wayans continued, “I ain’t listening to this damn generation. I ain’t listening to these folks: These scared-ass people, these scared executives. Y’all do what you want to do? Great. I’m still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I’ll find a way to do it myself. I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans: we’ve always told the worst joke the best way.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2020, Wayans said, “You know who loves ‘White Chicks’ the most? White chicks. That’s how you know it’s a good movie. A good joke in comedy is when the people you make fun of laugh the loudest. And what’s beautiful is that we’re equal-opportunity offenders. It was a great exploration of gender, of race, of pop culture, and done with kid gloves so everybody could laugh. And I think that’s what makes it a cult classic to this day.”

Wayans is currently promoting his Netflix horror comedy “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” in which he co-stars opposite “Stranger Things” breakout Pariah Ferguson. Wayans told his co-star to watch “Watch Chicks” before filming started.