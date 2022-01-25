Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson Movie ‘Father Stu’ Sells to Sony

Sony Pictures has acquired “Father Stu,” a true-life drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson.

Rosalind Ross wrote and directed the faith-based movie, which will be released on theaters around Easter on April 15.

“Father Stu” tells the story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long and his inspiring journey from self-destruction to redemption. Along with Wahlberg, who plays the title character, and Gibson, the film features Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz.

“Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me,” said Wahlberg. “Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works.”

Wahlberg will serve as a producer with Stephen Levinson and Jordon Foss. Executive producers include Miky Lee, Colleen Camp, Patrick Peach and Tony Grazia.

“Father Stu” is the feature directorial debut of Ross, who is reportedly dating Gibson. Gibson, an Oscar-winner for “Braveheart” and Academy Award-nominee for “Hacksaw Ridge,” has largely been working on smaller indies and straight-to-streaming action films in the decade since making headlines for anti-Semitic and racist tirades. However, he’s recently been appointed to direct and star in the Warner Bros. film “Wild Bunch,” which is in early development, as well as headline a TV series based on John Wick.

Before “Father Stu” hits the big screen, Wahlberg will appear in Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted.” Weaver is best known for “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom,” “The Disaster Artist” and “Poms.” Ruiz was recently seen in “Narcos: Mexico” on Netflix.