Margot Robbie Gives Lady Gaga Her Blessing for Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2’: ‘She’ll Do Something Incredible With It’

Margot Robbie is very excited about Lady Gaga reportedly taking on the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker” sequel, officially titled “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for playing the character in the first “Joker” film, will star opposite Gaga. While reports claim Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn, neither Warner Bros. or Gaga have confirmed what character she’s playing. Robbie originated live-action Harley on the big screen in “Suicide Squad” and reprised the role in “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad.”

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way…like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News in a video interview. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

Robbie continued, “I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Starring opposite Gaga and Phoenix in “Joker: Folie à Deux” is returning star Zazie Beetz and newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” will open in theaters Oct. 4, 2024 from Warner Bros.