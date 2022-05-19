‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel in the Works With Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wants to rob.

The actor is attached to star in a prequel to “Ocean’s Eleven,” a heist comedy about con artists who rob hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino. The upcoming film is still in development at Warner Bros. and has not been greenlit.

Jay Roach, who previously worked with Robbie on 2019’s workplace sexual harassment drama “Bombshell,” is directing the film. Carrie Solomon is working on the screenplay, which is expected to take place far away from Sin City, in 1960s Europe. The title has yet to be confirmed, but”Ocean’s Eight” has already been claimed by 2018’s gender-swapped reboot, led by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, so the studio may have to settle on another numeral for Robbie’s mission.

Since the film does not officially have the go-ahead, there’s always a chance it will not come to fruition. But if all goes to plan, the next “Ocean’s” installment will go into production in spring of 2023. Complicating the timeline, however, is the reality that Robbie will be busy promoting another film for Warner Bros. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is scheduled to open on July 21, 2023. That means Robbie will be spending much of the summer on a press tour, talking up the plastic, fantastic story about the beloved doll.

Steven Soderbergh rebooted “Ocean’s Eleven” in 2001 and parlayed the film’s critical and commercial success into a trilogy, starring George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt. Those movies were based on 1960’s “Oceans 11,” featuring five members of Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack. Warner Bros. last returned to the franchise with 2018’s “Ocean’s Eight,” which also starred Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina and grossed nearly $300 million at the global box office.

In addition to leading the undisclosed cast, Robbie will produce the film through her company Lucky Chap. Roach, whose credits also include “Austin Powers” and “Meet the Fockers,” will also serve as a producer.

An Oscar nominee for “I, Tonya” and “Bombshell,” Robbie recently reprised her role as the maniacal criminal Harley Quinn in director James Gunn’s comic book adventure “The Suicide Squad.” She has several films in the works, including David O. Russell’s 1930s-set murder mystery “Amsterdam” and Damien Chazelle’s period piece “Babylon.”

