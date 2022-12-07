Margot Robbie: ‘I’ve Been Pushing’ for a Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy Romance for Years

Margot Robbie’s next appearance as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe is undetermined at this point, but the Oscar nominee already knows what she wants for whenever her anti-hero does return: A Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance. Robbie told ComicBook.com during her “Babylon” press tour that she’s been trying to get the queer romance off the ground for years.

“I have been pushing for that for years,” Robbie said. “I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too.”

Asked if she has an actor in mind to play Poison Ivy, Robbie responded, “Honestly… I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it.”

Robbie started her run as Harley Quinn in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” before reprising the character in “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad.” The actor’s “Suicide Squad” director, James Gunn, is now in charge of DC Studios along with Peter Safran, so it seems likely Robbie’s Harley will return at some point given how much Gunn outspokenly loves the character and Robbie’s performance as her.

The next time Harley Quinn returns to the big screen, however, she won’t be played by Robbie. Lady Gaga is stepping into the role opposite Joaquin Phoenix for the highly anticipated “Joker” sequel, officially titled “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way… like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News in October about Gaga taking over the role. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

Robbie continued, “I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters — Queen Elizabeth I… which I got to have a crack at as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think [Lady Gaga] will do something incredible with it.”

“Joker: Folie à Deux” will open in theaters Oct. 4, 2024 from Warner Bros. Robbie is currently on a press tour for Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood epic “Babylon,” opening Dec. 23 from Paramount.