Margot Robbie Was ‘Mortified’ by ‘Barbie’ Set Photo Leaks: ‘Hundreds of People’ Started Showing Up to Set

For a stretch of time over the summer, you couldn’t log on to social media without seeing photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in neon spandex costumes on the set of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie. The leaked set photos, captured by dozens of paparazzi in Los Angeles, broke the internet for weeks. Robbie called the photo leaks “mortifying” during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie said when Fallon showed a “Barbie” set photo to viewers (via IndieWire). “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

When asked if she ever thought the “Barbie” set photos would dominate internet buzz the way they did, Robbie responded, “No! I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did.”

Robbie concluded, “It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching all time.”

“Barbie” stars Robbie in the title role opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken. Warner Bros. continues to keep the film’s plot details under wraps, although the rumor is that the story includes several different iterations of Barbie and Ken dolls. The supporting cast includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more.

“Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies, which would involve playing games with Scott [Evans] and Ncuti [Gatwa],” Mackey revealed earlier this year about the prep that went into making “Barbie” ahead of filming. “I don’t play games usually, because I get so competitive and angry. But Scott and I were top of the game.”

Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” will open in theaters on July 21, 2023.