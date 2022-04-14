Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Casts ‘And Just Like That’ Actor Hari Nef (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Hari Nef is pulling up to the Malibu dream house, landing a role in the feature film adaptation of “Barbie.”

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, Nef joins a steep bench of supporting players including Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell.

Nef is a trailblazing out trans performer who began as a fashion darling, going on to breakout roles in “Assassination Nation,” “Transparent,” and the streaming adaption of Caroline Kepnes’ novels “You.”

Her role is under wraps in the Warner Bros. feature, written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach. Mattel and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment are producers. Nef is represented by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment, IMG Models and Shelter PR.

In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, Robbie said that taking on Barbie “comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t’”ar

Production began earlier this year in London, with a planned 2023 release. “Barbie” is one of many Mattel properties on the burner for feature adaptation. Projects based on the Magic 8 Ball, Hot Wheels, “Master of the Universe,” Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and the throwback dolls Chatty Kathy and Besty Wetsy are all in production or development.