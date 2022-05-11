CAA’s Maren Olson Joins 30West as Executive VP of Film

Top CAA media finance agent Maren Olson has joined 30West as executive vice president of film, it was announced Wednesday.

Olson will work alongside 30West’s Trevor Groth to manage the label’s slate. This includes the upcoming “The Trashers” starring David Harbour and directed by Sundance breakout Cooper Raiff, as well as the thriller “Day Drinker” from director Marc Webb.

Olson spent 7 years at CAA working alongside Media Finance chiefs Roeg Sutherland and Ben Kramer. Projects she recently helped assemble include Channing Tatum’s “Dog”; “The 355” directed by Simon Kinberg and starring Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz; the forthcoming “The Pale Blue Eye” from director Scott Cooper and star Christian Bale; and “Pussy Island,” directed by Zoë Kravitz and starring Tatum.

30West heads to Cannes with the Imperative Entertainment premiere “Triangle of Sadness” playing in competition, as well as “The Silent Twins,” which will premiere in Un Certain Regard. Their packages include a reboot of “The Crow,” with director Rupert Sanders and stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs.

Prior to joining CAA, Olson served as president of Traction Media, an independent film production and domestic sales company. There she oversaw the creative development, packaging, production, financing and sales of over 80 films including the 2011 Best Foreign Language Oscar winner “The Secret in Their Eyes”. She also produced Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Short Term 12.”

Olson graduated from University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts with a degree in film and TV production. 30West was founded in 2017, and is led by CEO Micah Green, COO Dan Steinman, and executive chairman Dan Friedkin.