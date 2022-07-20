Variety Promotes Manori Ravindran to Executive Editor of International and Senior Writer

Variety has promoted Manori Ravindran to Executive Editor of International and Senior Writer.

Ravindran joined Variety in 2020 as International Editor. In her new role, Ravindran will continue to lead Variety’s award-winning team of correspondents based around the world, while expanding the brand’s presence at key festivals and markets and growing Variety’s events outside the U.S., working closely with executive VP of content, Steven Gaydos. Covering both film and television, she will also continue her work as a reporter breaking industry news and contributing to a growing pipeline of investigative stories out of international.

“Under Manori’s great leadership, Variety has substantially grown our international business,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety‘s CEO. “Variety is committed to covering the movie and TV industries around the world as the authoritative voice in entertainment journalism.”

Ravindran, who is based in London, reports to Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton and incoming co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh.

“Manori has helped reinvigorate our international coverage, working with our talented team of reporters based in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Canada,” Littleton and Setoodeh said. “We are extremely excited for Manori to continue to grow her staff to fulfill our mission of reporting on the business of entertainment on a global scale.”

Ravindran was previously Editor of Television Business International magazine, and prior to that, International Editor at U.K. weekly Broadcast. She began her career at Realscreen magazine in Toronto.

“I’m really looking forward to everything in store for our international coverage and presence as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic,” Ravindran said. “It’s been a real pleasure working with my team, and I’m grateful to have supportive editors in Claudia Eller, Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton. Thanks to our fantastic correspondents and critics on the ground overseas, Variety is the industry’s go-to resource for international coverage and reviews, and we want to grow our reach and profile even further as global operations becomes essential to the film and TV industries.”

Ravindran has overseen coverage at major international film festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Toronto and Sundance; key TV events such as Mipcom and Series Mania; and British industry awards such as the film and TV BAFTAs. She has written cover stories with Tilda Swinton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and CJ Group’s Miky Lee, and has also delivered investigative stories on the exodus of women of color from the BBC and actor Ezra Miller’s trail of alleged abuse.

She is a regular contributor to BBC programs such as The Media Show and 5Live, and a frequent moderator at industry events in London, Cannes, Berlin and beyond.

Ravindran is on the executive committee of the U.K.’s Broadcasting Press Guild and is a voting member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). She has won Los Angeles Press Club awards for her reporting, and in 2021 received a Top Women in Media award from AdMonsters and Folio.