Malaga, San Sebastian Festivals Launch Spanish Screenings XXL

Spain’s Malaga and San Sebastian Film Festivals are launching a new and vastly fortified version of the Spanish Screenings, the Malaga Festival’s traditional showcase of recent Spanish movies screened to international buyers.

Recast as the Spanish Screenings XXL, the event will run March 21-24 at Spain’s Malaga Festival, then segue to September’s San Sebastian event. Over 2022 and 2023, a Spanish Screenings on Tour event will take place at a destination outside Spain, targeting Eastern Europe and Asia.

The Spanish Screenings’ total budget for 2022 and 2023 combined will be €4.20 million ($4.74 million), Miquel Iceta, Spain’s Minister for Culture and Sport, said Wednesday at a presentation of the Screenings in Madrid.

Beatriz Navas, head of the ICAA Spanish film agency, used the presentation to announce that Spain’s Ministry of Culture and Sport will plow €3 million ($3.39 million) a year in 2022 and again in 2023 into the international distribution of Spanish productions.

The Spanish government will dedicate a total €20 million ($28.96 million) to the promotion and strengthening of Spanish film and TV sector, Iceta added.

Budgets form part of a much larger initiative, a Spain, European Audiovisual Hub plan, which was announced last March and is endowed with a €1.6 billion ($18.08 million) budget. Most of this is aimed at attracting more investment in Spain’s film and TV industry and shoot services sector.

Dubbed Spanish Screenings: Content, Malaga’s first leg of the Screenings will add more international buyers, reaching a total of around 200, as well as newly represented entities including streaming services execs, regional fund reps and film office and commission personnel, Malaga Festival director Juan Antonio Vigar said at the presentation.

Organised to take place onsite in Malaga, the Screenings will also highlight new talent in Spain, host a meeting between talent and agents and have new adaptation, and remake sections and a co-production forum, he added.

A new Malaga Hub will focus on emerging platforms such as Podcasts, TikTok, he added.

With a €3 million ($3.39 million) budget, a round-the-year digital platform, SpanishScreenings 360, will host a so called Spain Colorful Diversity site where industries from the principal production powerhouses outside Madrid, whether Catalonia, the Basque Country or Andalusia, will be able to promote productions and talent as well as their production locales and incentives for shoots.

Spain’s San Sebastián Festival, which runs Sept. 17-25, will host meetings with international and Spanish investment funds and boost its already established Zinemaldia & Technology initiative, adding a section on European start-ups, San Sebastián Festival director José Luis Rebordinos added.