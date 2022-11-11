Magnolia Pictures Buys Pope Francis Documentary ‘In Viaggio’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to “In Viaggio,” a documentary that offers a comprehensive look at the travels of Pope Francis. The globe-trotting film was directed by Gianfranco Rosi, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker behind “Fire at Sea” and “Notturno.”

It is composed mostly of archival footage, and shows the public life of the head of the Catholic Church, following him from the pulpit through the “unpaved streets and vast public avenues” where he interacts with the faithful and those in need. Magnolia is planning a theatrical release on March 31, 2023.

“In Viaggio” premiered out of competition at the Venice Film Festival. IndieWire praised the movie for its “remarkable” access, as well as for its “elegant footage, stylishly directed and edited.”

The film’s title translates in Italian to “en route.” It unfolds over the first nine years of Pope Francis’s pontificate, during which he visited 53 countries, focusing on issues such as poverty, migration, the environment and war. Rosi follows the Pope’s Stations of the Cross and creates a dialogue between archival footage of Francis’ travels, images taken by Rosi himself, recent history, and the state of the world today.

“Director, Gianfranco Rosi has crafted an incredibly compelling film that perfectly suits Pope Francis’s message of love and tolerance,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles in a statement.

Magnolia’s credits include last summer’s “I Love My Dad,” starring Patton Oswalt, the Sundance documentary “My Old School” and the Oscar-nominated documentary “Collective.”

“I am very happy that Magnolia will bring my film ‘In Viaggio’ to U.S. audiences. I hope and believe that across all geographical or religious boundaries, the American public can connect to Pope Francis’s most urgent message. His first words in the film are: “Dream, do not lose the ability to dream.” said Rosi, “This Pope’s most important dream is peace. It is the condemnation of all wars. And surely this is a dream that unites all of us.”

“In Viaggio” is presented by 21Uno Film shingle with Stemal Entertainment and RAI Cinema. Produced by Gianfranco Rosi, Donatella Palermo, and Paolo Del Brocco and edited by Fabrizio Federico.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Laura Nacher at The Match Factory.