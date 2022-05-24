‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Actor Celeste O’Connor Joins Sony’s Marvel Movie ‘Madame Web’

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” actor Celeste O’Connor has been cast in “Madame Web,” an upcoming installment in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.

O’Connor’s role has not been announced. They will appear in the comic-book adventure alongside Dakota Johnson, who is playing the title character, as well as Sydney Sweeney of “Euphoria” fame.

The movie will serve as an origin story for Madame Web, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. In the Marvel comics, Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web. Her supernatural abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman. Given her condition, though, she’s never battled villains herself.

S.J. Clarkson, a Marvel alum through “Jessica Jones” and “The Defenders,” is directing “Madame Web.” Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the duo behind Jared Leto’s vampire antihero “Morbius,” are writing the screenplay.

“Madame Web” is Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation to feature a woman in the headlining role. It is one of several Spider-Man related spinoffs in Sony’s pipeline, including “Kraven the Hunter,” featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ariana DeBose.

O’Connor will next be seen in writer-director Zach Braff’s feel-good drama “A Good Person,” which also stars Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh. Most recently, O’Connor was seen in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the Joey King-led science-fiction romantic drama “The In Between.” Their other credits include Blumhouse’s slasher movie “Freaky” and Netflix’s “Irreplaceable You.”

O’Connor is represented by Paradigm, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Granderson Des Rochers.